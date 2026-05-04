President Barzani push for "genuine partnership" ahead of Iraq's cabinet formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held talks in Baghdad with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Al-Hikma Movement, with both stressing the importance of preserving unity and cohesion among Iraq's political components.

On government formation, they agreed that the incoming cabinet must be founded on “genuine partnership” and must prioritize service delivery and improvements to citizens' living standards.

Both sides emphasized the importance of shielding Iraq from the repercussions of regional tensions and safeguarding the country's national sovereignty and supreme interests.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to Baghdad to discuss key political files, including relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. He is expected to hold a series of meetings with Iraqi political leaders and officials, including figures from the Shiite Coordination Framework, as well as other political forces.