Kurdish President Barzani and Iraq’s Al-Hikma leader call for cooperation for the country’s “greater good”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Ammar Al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), in Erbil, the capital of the Region.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency affirmed that “Al-Hakim congratulated President Barzani on the successful elections,” adding that “the two exchanged views on Erbil-Baghdad relations and the regional situation.”

Both sides emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad, agreeing that “resolving outstanding issues through mutual understanding and constitutional means would enhance peace and stability in Iraq.”

Barzani and Al-Hakim also called for cooperation among Iraq's political forces and components for “the country’s greater good,” stressing the need for all parties “to work toward maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and avoid involving Iraq in any form of regional conflict.”