President Barzani, al-Hakim discuss political cooperation ahead of elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim on Tuesday underlined the need for stronger political coordination and institutional cooperation to maintain Iraq’s stability.

A statement from the Kurdistan Presidency said the two leaders met in Erbil, where discussions focused on the country’s political and security situation, Erbil–Baghdad relations, and preparations for the November 2025 parliamentary elections.

Barzani and al-Hakim emphasized resolving outstanding issues between the federal and regional governments through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Both parties, whose blocs—the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the National Wisdom Movement—are preparing for active participation in the upcoming elections, also discussed the importance of coordination among political forces amid regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.