President Barzani congratulates al-Hakim for his re-election

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-06T19:27:35+0000
Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Ammar al-Hakim, on the occasion of re-electing him as the head of the Wisdom movement. 

In a statement by the Region's Presidency, Barzani stressed the need for all the parties to cooperate to overcome the current political crisis.

For his part, al-Hakim expressed appreciation for Barzani's call, laying emphasis on the firm foundations of the bilateral ties between the two sides.

