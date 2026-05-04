Iraqi researchers develop nanocoating, smart cane for visually impaired

Shafaq News- Babil

Babylon University's College of Materials Engineering announced two scientific advances: a nanocoating technology designed to improve electric motor performance, and a smart cane developed to assist visually impaired users.

Researcher Mina Mohannad Mahdi developed nanoparticle-reinforced epoxy coatings using hybrid compounds that combine zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and montmorillonite clay. Laboratory tests showed improved mechanical and thermal performance, including greater impact and tensile resistance and enhanced insulation properties. The compounds are designed to dissipate heat and resist ultraviolet radiation, extending motor lifespan and reducing overheating risks.

In a separate project, a student team from the Department of Occupational Safety Engineering developed a smart white cane equipped with a sensing system that detects obstacles and alerts users in real time. The device also features an automatic fall-detection alert, a lithium battery supporting up to one week of continuous operation with fast charging, and an adjustable, weather-resistant frame with a non-slip base.