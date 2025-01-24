Iraq sees surge in patents as innovation thrives across key sectors

Shafaq News/ Iraq is witnessing a steady increase in patent registrations, a sign of growing scientific and research activity in the country, according to Fadhil al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of Planning, al-Gharawi stated that “Iraq recorded 550 patents in 2021, 750 in 2022, over 800 in 2023, and 800 patents in 2024. Since the country’s first patent was granted in 1970, Iraq has amassed more than 8,000 patents across various fields, including agriculture, industry, oil, and medicine.”

Al-Gharawi called on the government to transform these patents into actionable projects that serve national development, protect innovators, and establish a national award honoring exceptional patents. He also advocated for supporting the international registration of Iraqi patents.

Globally, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) reported that 15.9 million active patents existed worldwide in 2020, marking a 5.9% annual growth. In 2022, China led global patent filings with 607,758 registrations (37.8% of the total), followed by the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. However, 2023 saw a 1.8% decline in global patent applications, the first such drop in 14 years.

Iraq's innovation spans multiple sectors, with notable patents making significant impacts:

Energy and Environment

- Solar-powered water desalination technology: A sustainable solution to address water scarcity in remote areas.

- Innovative air purifying filter: A device reducing industrial pollution and mitigating environmental harm.

Medicine and Health

- Vaccine against chronic liver conditions: A breakthrough by the University of Baghdad research team.

- Smart medical device for early heart disease diagnosis: A tool for rapid and accurate analysis of vital signals, enabling timely medical intervention.

Agriculture

- Technology for enhancing crop yields: A patent leveraging natural organic materials to boost eco-friendly agricultural productivity.

- Solar-powered smart irrigation system: A system improving water efficiency, particularly in arid regions.

Technology and Industry

- Oil tank cleaning robot: A solution reducing risks associated with oil tank maintenance while improving efficiency.

- Advanced cybersecurity software: Locally developed software enhancing network security in government and private institutions.

Construction and Engineering

- Sustainable concrete using recycled materials: A technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions in construction while optimizing material use.

- Thermal insulation technology for buildings: An innovation that reduces energy consumption and enhances thermal efficiency in modern structures.