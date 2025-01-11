From digital games to patent: 17-year-old Iraqi innovator develops AI for early breast cancer diagnosis

Shafaq News/ A young man from Mosul, northern Iraq, has secured a patent for his invention of an early breast cancer diagnosis using artificial intelligence.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, “Iraqi innovator Baraa Al-Qazzaz made a new scientific breakthrough in artificial intelligence, achieving significant success in an international competition held in Turkiye.”

Al-Qazzaz, 17, developed a keen interest in technology from a young age, fueled by his passion for digital games. He then decided to turn this passion into a scientific project aimed at solving real-world problems.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Qazzaz shared, "My journey began with digital games at the age of nine, which introduced me to the world of artificial intelligence. As time went on, I realized the importance of developing my skills and applying them to something meaningful. That’s when I decided to focus on early breast cancer diagnosis using AI."

The 17-year-old innovator affirmed that his participation in the international competition was a "remarkable experience," with his research on using AI for medical diagnosis attracting significant attention from the judging panels and other participants.