French warning: Trump's tariffs threaten the global economy

Shafaq News/ France could see a 0.5 percentage point decline in GDP growth due to President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, French Prime Minister François Bayrou warned on Saturday.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Bayrou pointed to potentially serious consequences for both France and the broader global economy. He cautioned that the measures risk triggering job losses, dampening growth, and stalling investment.

“This instability will weaken the global economy for a long time,” he remarked, calling the tariffs “extremely dangerous.” While acknowledging the economic blow to France, Bayrou argued that the long-term damage to the United States could prove even more severe. “Imposing these reckless tariffs could lead to a global crisis.”

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on all imports into the United States, alongside a sharper 20% tariff specifically targeting goods from the European Union. The move rattled global markets and drew criticism from multiple world leaders.

Defending the decision, Trump touted what he described as historic economic success, claiming the tariffs had already brought back “jobs and businesses like never before,” and boasting of “more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT.”

Blatant interference

Bayrou also aimed at what he described as ‘’blatant interference’’ in French politics. He condemned Trump’s vocal backing of far-right figure Marine Le Pen, calling it an unacceptable intrusion into France’s internal affairs.

Trump, alongside the Kremlin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has openly supported Le Pen after a court ruling barred her from running in the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the verdict, Trump posted on his platform Truth Social, accusing “European leftists” of using the legal system as a political weapon to “silence free speech and eliminate political opposition.”