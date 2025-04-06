Thousands protest Trump, Musk in US and beyond: Hands Off!

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, more than 1,200 protests are planned across all 50 US states and six other countries opposing President Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk in the largest coordinated action since Trump began his second term in January.

The “Hands Off!” campaign drew participation in Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico, and Portugal, as well as major rallies at the National Mall in Washington and outside state capitols.

Organizers cited a wave of executive orders advancing conservative policies as the trigger for the protests. “This is an enormous demonstration that is sending a very clear message to Musk and Trump and congressional Republicans,” said Ezra Levin, co-founder of the advocacy group Indivisible. “We don’t want their hands on our democracy, on our communities, on our schools and our friends and our neighbors.”

Lawsuits have challenged parts of Trump’s agenda, accusing him of “exceeding presidential powers” in attempts to remove federal employees and deport migrants.

Protest organizers said pro-Palestinian groups and demonstrators opposing the resumption of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza—and Trump’s crackdown on related campus protests—would also join Saturday’s rally in Washington. A separate march is planned by Palestinian solidarity groups.

More than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election reform activists, joined the protests.

The White House did not comment on the protests. However, Trump has previously said his actions “serve national interests.”

The demonstrations followed the “50501” protests on February 5, which also mobilized crowdsineverystate.