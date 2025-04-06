"Unfair and expensive": Iraqi motorcyclists resist new regulations

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s new motorcycle regulations have sparked protests from low-income riders who fear losing their primary means of transportation due to high fees and a lack of proper ownership records.

The new regulations are now being enforced nationwide. The Traffic Directorate has stated that motorcycles without proper documentation will be seized, and drivers must adhere to a range of restrictions, including limitations on travel hours and mandatory helmet use.

Chairman of the Iraqi Motorcyclists Association Younis Emad criticized the decision, pointing out that only Chinese, Iranian, and newer-model motorcycles are eligible for registration. "Old motorcycles, which have been in Iraq since 2003, lack official documentation, and their fate remains uncertain," Emad explained, noting that many low-income citizens buy these bikes due to their affordability compared to newer models.

The situation is further exacerbated by the short registration period and lengthy processing times, he pointed out, calling the current process, which takes up to a week per motorcycle, “inadequate for handling the large number of motorcycles entering Iraq.”

Mohammed Jassim, a motorcycle owner, explained that owners purchased contracts between individuals, and “this decision will leave many without their primary means of transportation."

Alaa Abdul, who works at a household store, also voiced frustration about the high registration fees, pointing out that the process requires nearly 300,000 dinars in fees and expenses, while his monthly salary is only 400,000 dinars. On the other hand, Hussein Sadiq acknowledged some positive aspects of the decision but expressed dissatisfaction with its negative impact on his daily life.