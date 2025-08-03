Protests in Damascus over motorcycle ban

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, protests were held in Damascus’s Umayyad Square and Youssef Al-Azmeh Roundabout, as residents voiced opposition to a recent government order to confiscate motorcycles in several districts of the capital.

Shafaq News correspondent reported a steady rise in the number of participants, with chants calling on authorities to reverse the decision. Security forces were present to manage traffic and monitor the situation at both locations.

“This is our only source of income,” voiced one protester in Umayyad Square. “Many young people depend on delivery work or transport using motorcycles. If they’re taken away without reasonable alternatives, how are we supposed to survive?” He added, “We hope our message is heard and that we return home without trouble. Our protest is peaceful — all we ask for is a dignified livelihood.”

On March 5, Damascus Governorate issued a directive banning the use of motorcycles in the city and public spaces, except for those officially licensed.