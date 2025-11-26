Syria violence puts civil peace at risk, AANES cautions

Shafaq News – Qamishli

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) warned that rising violence in coastal and southern Syria, particularly in Suwayda and Homs, threatens “civil peace” and jeopardizes the country’s future.

In a statement on Wednesday, AANES described the current period as critical, citing renewed attacks across multiple regions, particularly coastal cities, where civilians have increasingly been targeted. It condemned the use of force against demonstrators, calling it “a blatant violation of human and national values.”

AANES accused armed groups operating under names like “Tribal Uprising” and “Tribal Forces” of spreading fear and sabotaging social cohesion through repression and intimidation.

Urging authorities to stop violent crackdowns on peaceful protests in Homs, Suwayda, and other areas, the administration cautioned that ongoing suppression could derail hopes for “a democratic, decentralized Syria.” It also called for an end to incitement in media and on social platforms, stressing that only national dialogue can resolve Syria’s deep-rooted political and social divisions.

In recent weeks, cities like Latakia, Tartous, Jableh, and Homs witnessed mass protests—largely led by Alawites—denouncing sectarian abuses and arbitrary arrests since March 2025. The demonstrations followed a call by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council, demanding the immediate release of all detainees imprisoned since the fall of Al-Assad regime.