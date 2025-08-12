AANES backs UN condemnation of Suwayda civilian abuses

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s condemnation of crimes and violations against civilians in Suwayda province, stressing the need for unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

The Security Council unanimously adopted a presidential declaration, on August 10, condemning the mass killings, displacement, and other violence against civilians in Suwayda since mid-July.

In a statement, the administration also noted that the UN statement “aligns with the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF,” as well as the outcomes of the recent “Unity of Stance” conference held in Hasakah.

The AANES affirmed that the Security Council’s reaffirmation of Resolution 2254 provides a key framework for achieving a genuine political transition in Syria, reiterating its willingness to take part in implementing the resolution, including forming an inclusive transitional governing body, halting military operations, drafting a consensual new constitution, and establishing a transitional government representing all components.

“This would also entail continuing the fight against terrorism, returning forcibly displaced people, and holding UN-supervised elections.”

The resolution, adopted in 2015, outlines a timeline for Syria’s political transition, including negotiations to form an inclusive, credible government. It also details drafting a new constitution and calls for UN-supervised free and fair elections.

The statement stressed the UN’s vital role in facilitating a comprehensive national dialogue involving all Syrian parties to build a united, democratic, and pluralistic Syria that respects citizens’ rights and meets their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.