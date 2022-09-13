UN: Cholera outbreak in Syria poses a severe threat to the region

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, expresses serious concern over the ongoing cholera outbreak in Syria.

In a statement, Riza said, “Between 25 August and 10 September, the surveillance data showed that 936 severe acute watery diarrhea cases were reported in Syria, including at least eight deaths. Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (72.2%, 676 cases), Deir-Ez-Zor (21.5%, 201 cases), Ar-Raqqa (1.8% 17 cases), Al Hasakeh (4.1%, 38 cases), Hama (0.2%, 2 cases) and Lattakia (0.2%, 2 cases). So far, the number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia, and two in Damascus (people coming from Aleppo).”

The UN top official; said the data showed that the source of infection is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.

“This outbreak is also an indicator of severe water shortages throughout Syria. The United Nations have sounded alarm bells on this issue for some time. However, with the Euphrates levels continuing to decrease, drought-like conditions, and the extent of destruction of the national water infrastructure, much of the already vulnerable population of Syria is reliant on unsafe water sources, which may lead to the spread of dangerous water-borne diseases, particularly among children. In addition, water shortages force households to resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as changing hygiene practices or increasing household debt to afford water costs.” Riza added.

“A closely coordinated water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and health response are underway, led by the MoH, with support from WHO and UNICEF, working with a wide network of partners on the ground to respond. Since late August, health partners have been actively working to strengthen preparedness and response capacity for potential outbreaks in all affected governorates.”

“Religious leaders, community heads, and local volunteers have been mobilized to encourage good hygiene practices and help refer suspected cases to health facilities.”

“The outbreak seriously threatens people in Syria and the region. Swift and urgent action are needed to prevent further illness and death. UN agencies and non-governmental organizations coordinate closely with health authorities to ensure a timely and effective response.”

The UN in Syria calls on donor countries for urgent additional funding to contain the outbreak and prevent it from spreading.

“We urge all concerned parties to ensure unimpeded and sustained access to affected communities, as well as the support of neighboring countries to expedite the necessary approvals to ensure the timely delivery of life-saving medicines and medical supplies.”