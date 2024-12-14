Syrian Interim Government urges UN action as Israel expands Golan presence

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Interim Government has urged the UN Security Council to force Israel to immediately cease its attacks on Syrian territory and withdraw from areas in the north it has recently occupied, violating the 1974 disengagement agreement.

In identical letters addressed to the Council and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as reported by the Associated Press, Syria's Ambassador to the UN, Qusay Al-Dhahak, stated that he was acting "on instructions from my government" to present these demands.

This appears to be the first communication to the United Nations from the new Syrian Interim Government.

The letters, dated Dec. 9, were sent days after armed Syrian opposition forces overthrew President Bashar Al-Assad, ending his family's more than 50-year rule in Syria.

Ambassador Al-Dhahak wrote, "As the Syrian Arab Republic enters a new phase in its history, with its people looking forward to establishing a state of freedom, equality, the rule of law, and achieving prosperity and stability, the Israeli occupation army has intruded into additional areas of Syrian territory in Mount Hermon and Quneitra province."

"This coincided with heavy shelling that began yesterday and continues, targeting several civilian and military sites in Damascus and various parts of Syrian territory."

Al-Dhahak continued, "The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns this Israeli aggression, which constitutes a grave violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement reaffirmed by Security Council Resolution 350 (1974), as well as a breach of Syrian sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, contrary to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, international law, and Security Council Resolutions 242, 338, and 497."

"Syria reiterates its call for the United Nations and the Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and take firm and immediate action to compel Israel to halt its ongoing attacks on Syrian territory, ensure they do not recur, and withdraw immediately from the areas it has recently occupied, fully committing to the disengagement agreement and the mandate of UNDOF," he concluded.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz issued orders on Friday for the army to prepare to remain throughout the winter in the buffer zone with Syria on the occupied Golan Heights, stating, "Due to the situation in Syria, it is of security importance to maintain our presence on the summit of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh)."

Following the sudden collapse of Al-Assad's government in Syria, Israel has moved forces into the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the demarcation line with the occupied Golan Heights and has conducted hundreds of airstrikes to destroy Syrian army weapons and equipment.

Several countries have condemned Israel's move into the buffer zone.

Israel claims its incursion and occupation of strategic areas in Mount Hermon are "temporary and limited measures to ensure its security."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "the collapse of Al-Assad's government means there is no authority to enforce the disengagement agreement that led to the establishment of the buffer zone after the 1973 war," and that Israel "will remain there only until a suitable arrangement is reached."