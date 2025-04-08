Iraqi government backs protesting teachers' demands

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s cabinet approved a package of reforms aimed at improving pay, housing, and working conditions for educators, following days of protests across central and southern provinces.

Chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and attended by Teachers’ Union head Uday Hatem al-Issawi, the session focused on measures to address long-standing demands from the education sector.

The cabinet approved a review of eligibility for salary increases and promotions based on previously uncredited service. It also endorsed the allocation of land plots to teaching staff in Baghdad and other provinces. A committee, including representatives from the Teachers’ Union, will oversee the development of dedicated residential areas for education employees.

Transport stipends for supervisors will be funded from local directorate budgets, and schools will receive a 100,000-dinar ($76.43) payment each academic term to support administrative operations. The government also ordered the full enforcement of the Teacher Protection Law (Law 8 of 2018).

The Ministry of Education has been tasked with surveying schools located more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from city centers and proposing appropriate support measures.

To improve living conditions, the cabinet also authorized low-interest loans through public banks for education personnel.

Iraq’s education system faces continued challenges, including staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and limited infrastructure, particularly in rural and post-conflict areas. The government, however, has introduced reforms under a national strategy running through 2031.