Iraq’s Dhi Qar police chief: Third party behind teacher clashes

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar’s police chief attributed the recent violence during teacher protests to outside agitators.

During a late-night reconciliation meeting with educators on Friday, Major General Najah Al-Abidi stated, “It is not possible for someone to assault their father unless they are deviant,” referring to the incident and emphasizing the familial respect owed to teachers.

In video footage reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, Al-Abidi asserted that neither the teachers nor the police were behind the unrest, instead pointing to a “third party” that, he claimed, instigated the clashes.

The Iraqi official also issued a public apology, pledging enhanced security measures for demonstrations to prevent what he described as “saboteurs” from hijacking peaceful gatherings.

Recent protests have erupted across several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, Al-Diwaniyah, and Dhi Qar, with teachers and public employees demanding improved wages, job security, and reforms to the current salary structure.

Clashes in Dhi Qar left several participants injured, prompting a statement from the province’s General Directorate of Education condemning the violence and urging authorities to protect educators’ rights and prevent future incidents.