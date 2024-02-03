UN Security Council to discuss US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Monday

Shafaq News / The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq following the killing of three US soldiers in an attack in Jordan. The meeting was requested by Russia, a permanent member of the Council, and will convene at 21:00 GMT.

During the session, the Council will address the US attacks on Iranian-backed factions accused by Washington of targeting its forces in the region. Last Friday night, the United States conducted airstrikes targeting multiple military sites along the Iraqi-Syrian border.

These airstrikes, prompted by the attack on Tower 22 on the Jordanian border, resulted in the death of 16 individuals and injuries to 36 others, according to official sources.

Additionally, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported conducting 85 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting sites affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force and militia groups.

President Joe Biden directed military action against locations used by the IRGC and its affiliated militias to attack US forces, emphasizing the US's commitment to responding decisively to threats against Americans, despite not seeking escalation in the Middle East.

Regarding prior coordination, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that the Iraqi government was notified before the airstrikes.