Over 370,000 displaced in Syria since November, most are women and children, UN reports

Shafaq News/ At least 370,000 people have been displaced since clashes reignited in Syria in late November, according to the United Nations.

“Most of the displaced are women and children,” UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during a press conference in New York. “Since the escalation of hostilities, at least 370,000 men, women and children, boys and girls have been displaced, including 100,000 who left their homes more than once,” he added.

Tens of thousands have sought refuge in north-east Syria. 60,000 to 80,000 people have been newly displaced, with over 25,000 currently housed in shelters.

“These shelters are filling up as soon as they are assigned. With these sites now at capacity, people are sleeping on the streets or in their cars in sub-zero temperatures as winter is setting on,” Dujarric explained.

Notably, clashes in Syria reignited on November 27 after an offensive by opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), capturing key territories in cities such as Aleppo and Hama. The fighting has caused significant damage to infrastructure and disrupted aid deliveries.

The death toll has risen to 704, including 361 HTS militants and allies, 233 Syrian army personnel and loyal fighters, and 110 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.