UNHCR: Nearly 600,000 Lebanese displaced to Syria in one month

Shafaq News/ The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that approximately 597,700 individuals crossed the border from Lebanon into Syria between September 23 and October 20, 2024.

According to the UN, this influx is a direct result of the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon, prompting thousands of Syrians, Lebanese, and others to seek safety across the border.

The UNHCR report highlights that the "Jdeidet Yabous" crossing emerged as the primary border point for most of the displaced individuals. Additionally, six other official and unofficial crossings are being utilized, indicating a desperate attempt by individuals to escape the challenging conditions in Lebanon by any means available.

The UN also noted that the crisis in Lebanon has triggered significant internal displacement, with 425,000 people forced to flee their homes within the country between September 26 and October 20, 2024. Estimates suggest that over one million people left their homes in Lebanon in the past month due to mounting security and economic pressures.

The UN and its international partners continue to provide emergency support to those displaced, both within Lebanon and for those who have crossed into Syria. The UNHCR and its partners are actively working to improve humanitarian conditions and meet the basic needs of displaced families.