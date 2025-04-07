Shafaq News confirmed: Iraqi groups ready to disarm

Shafaq News/ Several powerful Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq are prepared to disarm for the first time, Reuters reported on Monday.

Ten political and security officials confirmed that faction leaders are in advanced negotiations with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ease tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The factions are not acting stubbornly or insisting on continuing in their current form,” Izzat al-Shabandar, a senior Shiite politician close to the Coordination Framework, told Reuters.

Commanders from Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya also indicated they had received clearance from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to act independently in order to avoid escalation with the US and Israel.

“Trump is ready to take the war with us to worse levels, we know that, and we want to avoid such a bad scenario,” stated a Kataib Hezbollah commander.

Farhad Alaaeldin, al-Sudani’s adviser on foreign affairs, said the prime minister remains committed to bringing all weapons under state control through “constructive dialogue with various national actors.”

Sources, cited by Reuters, also noted that some groups have already vacated strategic sites and scaled back their presence in cities like Mosul and al-Anbar since mid-January, anticipating potential strikes.

These steps follow an internal agreement within the Coordination Framework to unify all armed factions under the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), placing them under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.