Syria’s Al-Sharaa vows to hold former regime loyalists accountable

Shafaq News/ Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said on Friday that remnants of the ousted regime of Bashar Al-Assad were attempting to test the country’s new reality, warning that any attacks against Syrian provinces would be met with a unified response.

“Some remnants of the fallen regime have sought to test the new Syria, which they do not understand,” Al-Sharaa said in a televised speech, adding that “Syria is one, united from east to west and from north to south. If a single province is harmed, all provinces will rise in its defense.”

He emphasized that the state now represents all Syrians, saying, “There is no longer a division between authority and people—Syria belongs to everyone and is important to everyone.”

Addressing those he described as remnants of the former regime, Al-Sharaa stated, “We fought them in the battle for liberation, despite their relentless efforts to kill us. We seek the country’s reform, which they destroyed, but we have no desire for their blood.”

Al-Sharaa accused former regime loyalists of continuing to provoke instability. “They remain ignorant, and through their heinous actions, they have attacked all Syrians,” he said. “Those who insist on attacking the people will be brought before a fair court.”

The transitional president praised the military and security forces for their “swift response in protecting civilians,” reiterating the state’s commitment to controlling arms. “We will continue to ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the state. No uncontrolled arms will be tolerated in Syria,” he said.

Al-Sharaa also vowed accountability for any violations against civilians. “Anyone who harms civilians will face severe punishment,” he warned.

He acknowledged the challenges in coastal areas where clashes have erupted, affirming the state’s duty to protect all Syrians. “Our people in the coastal areas, in the midst of these clashes, are an integral part of our nation, and it is our duty to safeguard them,” he said.

Despite recent violence, Al-Sharaa assured that the state remains committed to social peace. “Despite the betrayal we have faced, the state will continue to guarantee civil peace,” he said, stressing that no disruption to national stability would be tolerated.

He also called on armed factions engaged in clashes to follow military leadership. “I urge all forces that have joined the fighting to comply with the orders of military commanders,” he said.

“Syria has moved forward,” Al-Sharaa declared, “It will not take a single step backward.” ‘

Clashes have erupted in several provinces along Syria's coast between Syrian security forces and what they describe as remnants of the former regime. Multiple videos and reports from various sources have emerged, indicating the occurrence of killings of dozens of Alawite civilians.