Kremlin pushes for dialogue with Syria’s New Administration

Shafaq News/ Russia is working to initiate dialogue with Syria’s new administration, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday, as Moscow seeks to secure the future of two military bases in the country.

The Kremlin’s Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated, “This is an important visit, and ongoing communication is crucial, as it is necessary to build a continuous dialogue with the Syrian authorities and maintain it, which is what we are doing and will continue to work on.”

Peskov declined to comment on whether Syrian administration leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa requested that Russia hand over Assad and his close aides during talks with Bogdanov. Reuters quoted a Syrian source familiar with the talks with Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, traveled to Damascus for the first talks with Syria’s new administration since the ousting of Moscow’s ally, former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Bogdanov described the talks on Tuesday as constructive, despite "understanding the difficulty of the situation," according to Russian media outlets.

He pointed out that this issue requires further negotiations, adding that there had been no changes regarding the presence of the Russian military bases in the country, TASS quoted Bogdanov.

Russian media reported earlier that after discussions with Syrian officials, Bogdanov's deputy said Moscow and Damascus would hold further talks on the two Russian military bases in Syria.

According to a Syrian statement, “The dialogue highlighted Russia’s role in rebuilding trust with the Syrian people through tangible actions, such as compensation and reconstruction,” Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify what type of compensation Syria is seeking from Russia.

The new Syrian administration stated that both sides discussed mechanisms for "transitional justice" aimed at ensuring accountability and "seeking justice for the victims of the brutal war waged by the Assad regime."

The Syrian administration emphasized that “restoring relations must address past mistakes, respect the will of the Syrian people, and serve their interests.”

Notably, the Russian army remains in control of Hmeimim Air Base and its naval base in Tartus, with its future uncertain.