Russian delegation visits Damascus for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ A Russian Foreign Ministry delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, arrived in Damascus on Tuesday for diplomatic discussions with Syria’s new leadership.

Russian media reported that the delegation, which includes Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syrian Settlement Affairs, is set to meet with de facto Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani.

Bogdanov emphasized that the visit aims to reinforce the historical ties between Russia and Syria, reaffirming Moscow’s commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and national reconciliation. The talks are expected to cover political coordination, bilateral cooperation, and Russia’s strategic presence in the country.

A source previously told TASS that Moscow is engaged in negotiations with Syria’s new authorities concerning the future of its military presence. Russia continues to maintain key bases in Tartus and Khmeimim, with Tartus providing strategic Mediterranean access since the Soviet era, while Khmeimim, operational since 2015, supports Russian military operations.

However, following the fall of the al-Assad regime, Syria’s new leadership reportedly annulled a contract with a Russian firm managing Tartus Port, signaling a potential shift in Moscow’s influence, according to Al-Monitor.