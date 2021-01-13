Russia carried out another patrol in northeastern Syria this week

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-13T12:50:02+0000

Shafaq News/ Russian police forces conducted a military patrol for the second time in a week in the countryside of Derik (Al-Malikiyah), in the far northeast of Syria. Local sources from Derik countryside told Shafaq News agency that a Russian military patrol roamed the western and northern countryside of Derik, reaching the village of Ein Dewar, north of the area. The sources added that the patrol returned along the border strip towards its bases in Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in Syria. Last Saturday, a force from the Russian police conducted a military patrol in the northern countryside of Derik, stationed in the village of Ein Dewar, for 24 hours before heading back to its base. The Russian police conduct periodic patrols in northeastern Russia per the Russian-Turkish agreement on October 22, 2019.

