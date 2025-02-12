Russian, Syrian Presidents hold phone call on aid and unity

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Syria’s newly appointed president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday. The discussion was described as “constructive and business-like,” focusing on key areas of cooperation, including trade, economic development, and education. Both leaders agreed to maintain communication to advance a “broad agenda for the development of bilateral cooperation.”

Notably, Russia has long been a key ally of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military and political support throughout Syria’s years of conflict. Even after Assad’s ousting in December, Russian forces have remained stationed in Syria, primarily at the Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia and the naval facility in Tartus. The future of these bases is expected to be a key topic in upcoming negotiations between Moscow and Damascus.

Prior to the call, Al-Sharaa had expressed openness to engaging with Russia, acknowledging its role as a crucial partner in Syria. In line with these diplomatic efforts, a Russian Foreign Ministry delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, visited Damascus last month for talks with Syria’s new leadership. This visit marked the first official Russian delegation to Syria since Assad’s departure.