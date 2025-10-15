Russia, Syria agree to resume joint committee soon

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday, marking the Syrian leader’s first official visit to Russia since assuming power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

During talks at the Kremlin, Putin described Russian-Syrian relations as “strong for over 80 years,” expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries “will yield positive results.” He also expressed Moscow’s readiness to resume the work of the joint Russian-Syrian committee and move forward on several pending projects.

“Moscow is open to ongoing communication through the foreign ministries of both countries,” Putin noted.

Al-Sharaa affirmed that Syria was seeking to redefine the nature of its relationship with Russia, while maintaining respect for all previous agreements signed between the two governments. “We are working to restore and strengthen Syrian-Russian relations,” he stated. “There are good ties between our countries, and we want to introduce the world to the new Syria.”

الرئيس أحمد الشرع يلتقي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في قصر الكرملين بالعاصمة الروسية موسكو#أحمد_الشرع#سوريا#روسيا pic.twitter.com/OhCB1N5QZA — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) October 15, 2025

The Kremlin also announced that Putin and al-Sharaa will discuss the future of Russia’s two military bases in Syria, the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia province and the naval facility in Tartus.