Russia: Al-Assad’s stay in Moscow is humanitarian, not political

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, said that Moscow’s cooperation with Syria’s new government under transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa is entirely separate from the case of deposed president Bashar al-Assad.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News to be published later, Kutrashev confirmed that Russia has recognized the new Syrian government and is working with it on “practical files that serve the interests of both countries.” He noted that al-Sharaa’s reception at the Kremlin on Thursday marked the beginning of reorganizing bilateral relations following the recent political transition in Damascus.

“There are issues on which we agree and others where we differ,” he explained, “but we overcome differences in ways that serve our mutual interests.”

Addressing al-Assad’s situation, Kutrashev clarified that the former president is residing in Moscow under a humanitarian asylum arrangement. “The difference is fundamental. In the case of political asylum, the person is permitted to engage in political activities and may be subject to extradition if requested. Humanitarian asylum, however, is solely intended to protect an individual from danger and does not grant the right to political or media activity.”

The ambassador added that this arrangement was coordinated in advance with the new Syrian authorities, stressing that Russia rejects any request for al-Assad’s extradition. “We explained to them that demanding al-Assad’s handover is not in their interest, and they accepted that explanation,” he said, without providing further details.

Kutrashev’s remarks followed Syrian transtional President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s official visit to Moscow—his first since assuming office. During the visit, al-Sharaa reportedly told President Vladimir Putin that his government would honor previous agreements with Russia while seeking to redefine the partnership, particularly regarding the Russian military bases in Hmeimim (in western Syria) and Tartus (on the Mediterranean coast).

Read more: Scoop – Thousands of Iraqis willing to enlist in Russian Army