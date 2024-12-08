Moscow grants Bashar Al-Assad and his family asylum

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow. According to a Kremlin source, quoted by ‪TASS news agency, Russia has granted them asylum.

Earlier on Sunday, armed opposition factions announced that Al-Assad had left Syria. In statements on Telegram, the opposition declared what they called "the end of this dark era and the beginning of a new chapter for Syria."

Two high-ranking Syrian army officers confirmed to Reuters that Assad departed Damascus on a plane to an undisclosed location. Later, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali stated that the whereabouts of Al-Assad and his defense minister have been "unknown since Saturday night."

Flight tracking data from the website Flight Radar showed that a Syrian Airlines plane, believed to be carrying Al-Assad, took off from Damascus International Airport as opposition factions seized control of the capital.