Russia’s Novak: Humanitarian needs, energy projects lead Putin–al–Sharaa talks

Shafaq News – Moscow

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak revealed on Wednesday that talks between President Vladimir Putin and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa focused on humanitarian cooperation, energy, transport, health, and tourism.

Speaking to reporters following the Kremlin meeting, Novak emphasized Russia’s willingness to support Syria’s post-war reconstruction. “Syria needs to rebuild its infrastructure, and Russia is ready to participate in that process,” he stated, noting key areas of cooperation would include the energy sector, railways, and transportation.

“Our companies are interested in developing transport infrastructure and rehabilitating the energy system, much of which was originally built during the Soviet era,” Novak added.

The two sides also explored future cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as efforts to develop the tourism industry and healthcare services. According to Novak, the Syrian side expressed interest in importing Russian wheat and pharmaceuticals as part of expanded bilateral engagement.

Earlier during the meeting, Putin described Russian-Syrian relations as “strong for over 80 years,” expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries “will yield positive results.” He also expressed Moscow’s readiness to resume the work of the joint Russian-Syrian committee and move forward on several pending projects.

Al-Sharaa affirmed that Syria was seeking to redefine the nature of its relationship with Russia, while maintaining respect for all previous agreements signed between the two governments.