Riots erupt in Syria’s coast after pro-government protests

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, pro-government demonstrations in Syria’s coastal region escalated into riots, with groups attacking homes and private property in predominantly Alawite neighborhoods.

Sources told Shafaq News that security forces have begun pursuing those involved in the attacks to contain the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said explosions were heard along Al-Jumhuriya Street, coinciding with blasts near the Al-Ziraa district close to Tishreen University’s student housing. Citing witnesses, the Observatory also reported the sound of grenades in the Bint Al-Shawish area, amid a heavy security deployment across Latakia.

The violence follows Alawite-led protests across dozens of areas, with residents denouncing deteriorating living conditions and alleged violations targeting members of their community. In Hama’s countryside, Ministry of Defense units were placed on high alert as military reinforcements moved toward the coast after renewed Alawite protests in several locations.