Iraqi farmers demand apology after security forces clash in Baghdad protest

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The farmers who were assaulted during a protest in central Baghdad on Sunday are demanding an official apology from the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister, as well as accountability for the officers involved, Ibtisam Al-Hilali, a lawmaker from the State of Law Coalition, said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at the parliament building, Al-Hilali accused security forces of attacking the protesting farmers near the Green Zone, adding that she personally provided evidence, including photos and videos, to the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee.

The farmers had protested to demand the implementation of their rights approved by the Council of Representatives under Decision No. 28 of 2026. Al-Hilali noted that the Cabinet’s Economic Council held a session on Monday but did not address the farmers’ demands.

Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Monday ordered the Security and Defense Committee to summon the commanders responsible for handling recent events, giving 48 hours to deliver a security briefing to the full chamber.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said he directed authorities to receive all submitted requests, and ordered an investigation into the conduct of the security forces involved in dispersing the gathering.