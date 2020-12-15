Iraqi Ministry of Trade pledges to pay Kurdistan wheat farmers the financial dues of three years

Shafaq News / The head of the Agriculture Committee in the Parliament of Kurdistan Region, Abdul Sattar Majeed, announced on Tuesday that the Iraqi Ministry of Trade has pledged to send financial dues of three years to the region's wheat farmers.

Majeed said in a press conference held today, after a visit with a delegation to Baghdad, "to follow up the financial dues of wheat farmers for 2014, 2015 and 2016, we held a meeting with the President of the Republic, the Ministers of Agriculture and Trade, the Speaker of Parliament, and his deputy."

He added, "We agreed with the Minister of Trade on the necessity of sending the farmers' dues. The latter has pledged to send half of the sums, and what remains will be paid in installments within a maximum period of 3 months."