Baghdad sends $15.3M to Kurdistan for farmers' entitlements

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that the Iraqi government had sent farmers' entitlements for marketing the wheat crop.

In a statement, the ministry said that the second batch of wheat crop payment checks has arrived in the Kurdistan Region and will be distributed to farmers after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The statement specified that the total amount received is 20 billion dinars ($15.3M,) with 10 billion dinars allocated to Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, six billion dinars to Erbil Governorate, and four billion dinars to Duhok Governorate.

The process of marketing wheat crops to farmers in the Kurdistan Region began on June 6 and will continue for 40 days.