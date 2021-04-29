AANES prohibits trading and monopolizing wheat

Shafaq News/ The Economic and Agricultural Commission of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued a circular on Thursday prohibiting wheat's trade and monopoly.

The circular issued today, Thursday, said that "transferring wheat and barley products from a county to another, and from a region to another within the same county, is only allowed pursuant to a certificate of origin from the directorates and committees of agriculture an official shipping mission by the Agricultural Community Development Company."

The commission warned that "any violation will be subject to legal accountability."

Experts anticipated a decline in wheat production in the current season due to the lack of rainfall.

The Autonomous Administration has allocated 370 billion Syrian pounds to support bread in the general budget for 2021.

The Syrian government has set the price of one kilo of wheat at 900 Syrian pounds, while the Autonomous Administration has not yet determined its price for wheat and barley crops for this year, amid expectations of declining production due to the scarcity of rain.