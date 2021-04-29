Report

Saladin prepares to harvest about 1 million dunums of wheat

Date: 2021-04-29T15:24:35+0000
Shafaq News / Saladin announced completing 70% of the winter agricultural plan despite the electricity and water issues.

The Director of the Agricultural department in Saladin, Abbas Taha al-Samarrai, told Shafaq News agency, "The winter plan for this season included one million and 111 thousand dunums, 16,500 dunums of which are barley crops," adding, "the plan also included one million and 11 thousand dunums that depend on rivers and wells, and 100 thousand dunums that depend on rain."

Al-Samarrai affirmed, "wheat production is relatively low compared to the last season due to the aforementioned problems," noting, "the harvest campaign will start soon in the governorate."

The Governorate warned earlier through Shafaq News Agency, of the the winter agricultural plans' failure and crises affecting 80% of Saladin's population, due to the delay in paying grain marketing dues to farmers.

