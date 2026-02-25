Kirkuk commends Shafaq News coverage of 2025 vote

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in Kirkuk on Wednesday praised Shafaq News for its coverage of the November 2025 parliamentary elections, saying the agency played a leading role in reporting on the vote.

The office head, Lu’ay Arkan, told Shafaq News that the commission moved to recognize media outlets that maintained an active and professional presence during the election period, describing the press as central to transparency and public trust in the democratic process.

“Shafaq News stood out for its sustained field reporting and accurate, impartial coverage, which helped provide a clear picture of voting procedures and developments across the province,” Arkan said, adding that the commission seeks to maintain cooperation with media organizations in future electoral cycles to strengthen voter awareness and support the integrity of the process.