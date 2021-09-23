Report

Kurdistan to receive the fourth part of the farmers' financial

Date: 2021-09-23T15:14:36+0000
Kurdistan to receive the fourth part of the farmers' financial

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Trade in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that it will receive the fourth part of the farmers' financial dues for the current year.

The Director-General of Trade, Nozad Sheikh Kamel, said in a statement that the directorate received a notification stating that the region will receive the fourth section of the farmers' financial dues.

According to the information, the dues, which are two billion and 550 million dinars, will be distributed as follows: al-Sulaymaniyah: one billion four hundred million dinars, Erbil: nine hundred and fifty million dinars, and Duhok: one hundred and fifty million dinars.

