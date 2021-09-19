Zebari: KRG is committed to supporting UNITAD

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government welcomed the renewal of the UNITAD mandate in Iraq.

On September 17, the United Nations Security Council renewed the mandate of the United Nations Investigation Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD), at the request of the Iraqi Government.

Dindar Zebari, KRG's International Advocacy Coordinator, said, "The KRG welcomes the UN Security Council's vote to renew UNITAD's mandate and continues its unwavering commitment to achieving justice for ISIS victims."

"As the investigation team approaches concluding the third year of its investigation into ISIS crimes in Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government calls on all concerned parties to expedite the process of establishing criminal courts for ISIS crimes to hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes."

He added, “In parallel with the commitments contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2379 (2017) – under which UNITAD was established and mandated – and following its constitutional rights, the KRG has initiated a collaborative mechanism with the team to ensure that strong sharing of actionable information is supported."

Zebari pointed out that the genocide that affected the Sinjar district and its surroundings is one of the most heinous crimes against humanity in modern history, and was part of a large-scale attack launched by ISIS terrorists against the people of Kurdistan.

"There are more than 1,800 martyrs and more than 10,000 wounded members of the Peshmerga forces in the war with ISIS, and on the occasion of the renewal of the UNITAD mandate, the Kurdistan Regional Government continues to affirm its unwavering commitment to achieving justice for the victims of ISIS crimes by supporting the investigation team's activities to collect evidence of the crimes committed by the terrorist organization", he concluded.