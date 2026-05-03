Iraq presidencies call to settle farmers’ dues after protests

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s President Nizar Amedi and Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi called to address farmers’ demands, following protests that erupted in Baghdad over unpaid dues injuring at least 17 people.

Amedi stressed the importance of backing farmers as a key pillar of economic development, citing their role in boosting domestic production and strengthening the national economy.

Al-Halbousi noted that parliament had issued Decision No. 28, which includes recommendations to the Council of Ministers aimed at addressing farmers’ needs and ensuring their rights, urging the government to take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed authorities to receive all farmers’ requests and open an investigation into the conduct of security forces during the protests.