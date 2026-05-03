Qamishli protests erupt over soaring fuel costs and economic strain

Shafaq News- Qamishli

Residents of Qamishli in northeastern Syria staged a protest on Sunday over worsening economic conditions, following the rising of fuel and electricity costs.

Demonstrators called for an end to price increases and improvements in basic services, saying the cost of living has surpassed the ability of most households to cope, particularly with stagnant wages and declining purchasing power.

Khaled Hussein, a resident, told Shafaq News that recent hikes in diesel prices have directly increased transport and food costs, adding that many families can no longer meet basic needs. Amina Ahmed, another participant, pointed to deteriorating services and higher electricity costs under the generator-based “ampere” system, saying the situation requires urgent action rather than unfulfilled promises.

A protester attributed the worsening conditions in part to “a lack of coordination” between local governing authorities and the Syrian government, which has “complicated service delivery and economic management.”

Qamishli, a city with a predominantly Kurdish population in al-Hasakah province, is administered by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), while Syrian government institutions also maintain a presence.

In mid-April, the Autonomous Administration increased the price of unsubsidized diesel from about $0.50 to $0.75 per liter, leading to higher transport and food costs, as well as a doubling in electricity generator fees, with the price per ampere in Qamishli rising from $7 to $15 for around nine hours of daily supply.

This is a developing story...