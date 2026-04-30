Erbil targets regional pistachio production under Green Belt project

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil province, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, plans to expand into regional pistachio production by incorporating the crop into the Kurdish government’s Green Belt project.

The province said the project, which spans eight phases, has completed its first stage with the planting of more than 500,000 olive trees, including varieties designated for both table use and oil production. It described the second phase as a “qualitative shift,” with plans to plant olive and pistachio trees side by side, aiming to position Erbil among regional pistachio producers.

“The project will not only enhance the capital’s appearance but also serve as an environmental buffer and a key economic resource for the Region.”

The Green Belt project, launched in Iraq in 2015, is a long-term environmental initiative aimed at restoring vegetation around major cities to combat desertification and improve local climate conditions.

Read more: Iraq’s Green Belt: The race to forestall desertification