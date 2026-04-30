Iraq security forces detain 18 terror suspects in April

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service announced on Thursday the arrest of 18 suspects on terrorism charges across several areas during its April 2026 operations.

Last week, Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (ICTS) said it arrested four ISIS suspects in operations across Iraq.

Nine years after Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017, the group no longer controls territory but continues to operate as a decentralized insurgency, relying on small mobile cells across provinces such as Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency