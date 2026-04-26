Iraq arrests 4 ISIS suspects in nationwide sweep

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (ICTS) said on Sunday it arrested four ISIS suspects in operations across multiple provinces as part of efforts to track down remnants of the group.

One suspect was detained in Baghdad and another in Al-Anbar, while a third was captured in Al-Sulaymaniyah in coordination with local authorities and a fourth in Diyala in cooperation with provincial police.

Search and clearance operations were also carried out in Diyala and Kirkuk, destroying several ISIS hideouts.

According to the Interior Ministry, Iraqi forces carried out more than 300 counterterrorism operations in 2025 against ISIS remnants, which continue to operate in dispersed cells despite the group’s territorial defeat in 2017.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency