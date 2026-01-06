Iraq conducts 300+ counterterrorism operations in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi security forces carried out 320 counterterrorism operations nationwide in 2025, the country’s Counter Terrorism Service (ICTS) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, ICTS reported the arrest of 138 suspects on terrorism charges and the killing of 20 militants during confrontations between January 1 and December 31. The campaign, it added, also led to the dismantling of 363 terrorist sites.

The statement comes as the Ministry of Interior reported in late 2025 a sharp decline in militant activity, citing an 88% drop in terror-related crimes during the year. Presenting the annual security review in Mosul, spokesperson Miqdad Miri said authorities now hold about two million documents linked to the Islamic State and have built a comprehensive database covering displaced populations, including those in Syria’s Al-Hol camp.

Despite losing territorial control in 2017, ISIS continues to operate through sleeper cells, particularly in the Triangle of Death encompassing Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, carrying out attacks, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion aimed at destabilizing the area.

