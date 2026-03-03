Drone attack targets Iranian Kurdish Party headquarters in Erbil Province

Shafaq News- Erbil

The headquarters of the opposition Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDPI) came under attack on Tuesday morning in Koya district, east of Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

A source told Shafaq News that the assault began at 8:40 a.m. local time, with drones striking the party’s premises. The attacks were reported to be ongoing at the time of publication.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined.