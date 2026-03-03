Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches cruise missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it launched four cruise missiles toward the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

There is no immediate confirmation from US officials regarding the claim.

Earlier this week, the IRGC had also claimed it targeted the same vessel with missiles, asserting that the carrier withdrew from its position following the attack. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied those claims, saying the aircraft carrier was not struck and continued its operations without disruption.