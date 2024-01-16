KRI’s PM condemns IRGC's missile attacks on Erbil

Shafaq News / Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned on Tuesday the attacks carried out by the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) targeting areas in Erbil, intending to internationalize these brutal attacks.

Masrour Barzani stated today, "Once again, Erbil is targeted by missile attacks by IRGC, and unfortunately, this unjustified assault resulted in the loss of civilian lives and injuries."

He strongly condemned this "crime" against the people of Kurdistan, calling on the federal government to take a "firm" stance against this violation of Iraq's sovereignty, especially in KRI.

Masrour Barzani added, "We call on the international community not to remain silent about the injustice suffered by the innocent people of Kurdistan."

He emphasized that in the coming days, they will be in constant contact with the international community to put an end to these brutal attacks against the innocent people of Kurdistan.

On Monday night, IRGC launched a violent missile attack targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death and injury of 10 civilians.

It is noteworthy that IRGC had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Erbil and stated that they came "in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic, the latest of which was the killing of several IRGC leaders by Zionist fire, targeting a main Mossad spy center in KRI and destroying it with ballistic missiles."

The statement added that this Zionist center was the main one responsible for developing and launching espionage operations and planning terrorist activities in the region, especially against Iran.

The Security Council of the Kurdistan Region condemned, early today, the missile bombardment conducted by IRGC, targeting various areas in Erbil, as a "blatant violation of the sovereignty" of the Region and Iraq.

The Council stated that at 11:30 on the night of January 15 to January 16, 2024, IRGC bombarded several civilian areas in Erbil with ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of four civilians and the injury of six others, some of whom are in critical condition.

The statement added that IRGC declared that the attack targeted several locations of groups opposed to Iran, pointing out that this excuse has no basis, and we reject it. They always use baseless excuses to attack Erbil.

The statement emphasized that "Erbil, as a stable region, has never been a source of threat to any party."