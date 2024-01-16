Kurdistan Security Council condemns IRGC bombing of Erbil: Blatant violation of KRI's and Iraq's sovereignty

Shafaq News / A source in the local police in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), reported early Tuesday that two Iranians were arrested on suspicion of spying for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), targeting several locations in Erbil last night.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that locals arrested an Iranian at 11:00 last night inside a mosque in Erbil on suspicion of espionage, and handed him over to the security forces.

The source added that another Iranian was arrested in a cemetery near the home of businessman Beshru Dizayee, the owner of the "Empire" complex and several commercial and investment companies, indicating that the arrested Iranian was carrying two mobile phones.

Earlier today, a security source reported that IRGC launched several strikes targeting several locations in Erbil, among which is the home of a well-known Kurdish businessman, killing both him and his wife.

Furthermore, Hayman Horami, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated on X, "The unjustified attacks carried out by the IRGC tonight in Erbil targeted a civilian home. The owner of the house, Beshru Dizaye, and four members of his family were martyred."

It is noteworthy that IRGC had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Erbil and stated that they came "in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic, the latest of which was the killing of several IRGC leaders by Zionist fire, targeting a main Mossad spy center in KRI and destroying it with ballistic missiles."

The statement added that this Zionist center was the main one responsible for developing and launching espionage operations and planning terrorist activities in the region, especially against Iran.

The Security Council of the Kurdistan Region condemned, early today, the missile bombardment conducted by IRGC, targeting various areas in Erbil, as a "blatant violation of the sovereignty" of the Region and Iraq.

The Council stated that at 11:30 on the night of January 15 to January 16, 2024, IRGC bombarded several civilian areas in Erbil with ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of four civilians and the injury of six others, some of whom are in critical condition.

The statement added that IRGC declared that the attack targeted several locations of groups opposed to Iran, pointing out that this excuse has no basis, and we reject it. They always use baseless excuses to attack Erbil.

The statement emphasized that "Erbil, as a stable region, has never been a source of threat to any party."

The statement continued that the strikes carried out by the IRGC on Erbil are a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the region and Iraq," and the federal government and the international community must not remain silent about this crime.