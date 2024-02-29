US Consulate in Erbil expresses concern over press freedom violations in KRI

Shafaq News / The US Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), expressed its concerns on Thursday regarding what it termed as "violations" against journalists and activists in the governorates of Duhok and Halabja.

In a statement released today, the Consulate remarked, "We are concerned by reports of recent violations of media freedom, including the detention of journalists and activists in Duhok last week, and restrictions against media outlets during the Prime Minister's recent visit to Halabja that appear politically motivated."

The statement further emphasized, "The US Consulate supports the full implementation of the KRI press law and access to information law, and the free and unfettered ability of journalists to do their jobs."

Notably, the US Consulate General in KRI commended days before the "notable decrease in press freedom violations within the Region."

In a statement following visits to several media establishments, the Consulate acknowledged the "positive strides made towards ensuring a safer environment for journalism."

In this regard, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani revealed a drop of 42% in violations against journalists in the Kurdistan Region in 2023 compared to 2022.

According to the official website of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Kurdistan Region has 127 local and 30 satellite TV channels, 176 radio stations, 121 online platforms, and 988 newspapers and magazines. These media outlets have obtained official licenses from the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Journalists' Union.